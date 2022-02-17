APC youth leaders’ forum adopt Salihu Mustapha as consensus candidate

Ahead of the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a forum of national youth leader aspirants has adopted Malam Saliu Mustapha as a consensus candidate for the position of the national chairman.

The forum of the aspirants also advised the relevant authorities and individuals to consider Mallam Saliu Mustapha as a neutral person that can resolve and end the pending party issues across the nation.

A communique issued after a meeting with the chairmanship aspirant Thursday in Abuja, signed by Hon. Umar Lauya, Manniru Abdullahi Ango, Ahmadu Yunsa getso, Bar. Mil Kabir and Hon. and Arc Ibrahim Samisu, among others, said: “Sequel to series of meetings and consultations among various stakeholders and a significant proportion of electorates, and having keenly observed the ongoing political calculations within our dear party (APC). We the above aspirants forum unanimously resolved to state our position in an unambiguous and unequivocal terms as follows;

“We are using this medium to inform the world in every strongest term possible that, we the youth of the party adopt Mallam Saliu Mustapha as our Consensus Candidate in the forthcoming Convention. We see him (Saliu Mustapha) as a long-time Party loyalist right from APP-ANPP-CPC and now APC.

“The meeting also inferred that we need someone who is very strong to handle the affairs of the party and resolve the pending crisis within a short time before 2023 general elections.

“The meeting also concluded that, the collective interest of the party in general is superior to any personal or group interest in this critical time.

“We also resolved that, no meaningful development can come to our party by delaying the process technically by some few individuals, rather than distraction and confusion.

“Finally, as critical youth stakeholders of the party we are advising the relevant authorities to consider Mallam Saliu Mustapha as a neutral person that can resolve and end the pending party issues across the nation.”

In conclusion, we appreciate your patience and perseverance towards seeing through the end of this epic making meeting.