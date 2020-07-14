APC youths leadership asses Akeredolu’s project in Ondo



The national youth leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has visited the Ondo state government for inspection of projects under the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN.



The youths, made up of the deputy national youth leader, Hon Afeez Bolaji Repete and all the zonal youth leaders also called on the governors of the APC controlled states for their support in the states’ tour.



According to a statement signed by the deputy national youth leader Tuesday in Abuja, said the essence of the state visits was to acquaint themselves of what the state governors were doing.



They posited that the youth are at the forefront in campaigning for the party in all elections and must ensure that those camapagn promises came to pass..



The statement also revealed that the youth leaders would also interface with the Ministers and Heads of Parastatals to know how they would helping President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver dividends of democracy.



The statement read in part: As Youth Leaders of our party, APC, we have just visited the Ondo State to access the present achievements of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN.



“We are impressed with what we saw as on developmental projects



“We are using the opportunity to call on other states governors to give us the necessary support as we intend to embark on project inspection in all the APC controlled states.



“Beyond the states, we intend also to engage the Ministers and Heads of Government Agencies on good governance. This we, feel should be done to help our party.”



The Youth Leaders however commended the governor of Ondo State for the good works he is doing in the state



They said, “We are committed to the progress of our party, and this progress can only be proportional to the performances of our public office holders. We have chosen to come to Ondo State, to have a firsthand information of what our Governor has been doing to the good people of Ondo state. Part of the projects includes: Oke Alabojuto road construction in the Northern Senatorial District, the construction of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology which was abandoned for 8 years, the construction of Redemption Bridge in Ore and of course the the idustrial hup in Omotosho.



Other projects also include the building of Ondo Revenue House, Rehabilitation and construction of over 700 Primary Schools across the state. These projects will convince every lover of progress that Governor Akeredolu has done well in areas of infrastructure.”











Related

No tags for this post.