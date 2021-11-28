APC youths to aggrieved members: Take grievances to Adamu-led com’t



The leadership of the youth wing in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked all the aggrieved members of the party to either approach the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led national reconciliation committee or remain silence.

The youths wing also applauded the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Progressives Governors’ Forum and all other critical stakeholders of the party to hold the National Convention in February 2022, saying it is in the best interest of the party.

Addressing a press conference Sunday at national secretariat of APC, a deputy national youth leader, Hon Bolaji Hafiz Repete, who read the resolution of the youth stakeholders after closed-door meeting, said called on young politicians to present themselves for elective positions in the forthcoming National Convention.

“The APC youth leadership also encourage all members of the party with any form of discontent to take advantage of the National Reconciliation Committee headed by H.E. Senator Abdulahi Adamu to air their grievances and seek adequate recompense rather than slugging it out on the pages of newspapers, Social Media, Television or Radio stations.

“The youth leadership therefore recognized the opportunity given to youth in leadership positions at the Wards, Local Governments and States Congresses and also appeal for inclusion of more Youth in the National Executive Committee (NEC) in the February 2021 Elective Convention.

“In conclusion, the Youth leadership of APC hereby call on all Party stalwarts at every level to please put the interest of party first because promoting personal interest will only lead to the destruction of the party.”

