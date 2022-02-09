APC youths urged to contest all elective positions in 2023



The North-central youth leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has called on youths who are members of the party to actively participate and contest every elective position available in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Caretaker zonal youth leader of the party, North-central zone Terver Aginde, stated this Tuesday, in Lafia at a one day zonal youth leaders sensitization and capacity building on active and meaningful participation for newly elected state/deputy/senatorial youth leaders.



He said the time had come for youths in the party to be given the opportunity to represent the party and contribute their quota to the development of the country hence the call to take advantage of the forthcoming 2023 general elections by participating fully in the electoral process and contesting all elective positions available.



“We believe that if youths are given opportunity to serve, the fortune of Nigeria and Nigerians will change for better. It is high time for youths to take over leadership of this country irrespective of so called age of 60 years and above.



He also called on youths across the country to shun any form of political violence, instead coming out with positive initiative that will bring positive development to the Nation.



Aginde warned that youths are not meant for political thuggery rather the major custodian of peace in the sustaining of democracy also the back bone of any meaningful development in sustaining democracy of the country.



He however, thanked Mr. President for signing into law not too young to run, “This will allow the youth from the age of 35 and above to contest for any elective position in the country.



” I also want to thank the executive governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi Sule for his support to the youth not only in Nasarawa state but in the north central zone and Nigeria at large.”