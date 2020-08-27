APC Zamfara: Yari’s loyalists write Buni, call for urgent intervention

A group loyal to the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdullaziz Yari has written a letter to governor Mai Mala Buni led Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asking for an urgent intervention in the crisis ravaging the Zamfara state chapter of the party.



The state chapter has been battling on who controls the party’s structure in the state even as the party lost all the political offices to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general elections.

The crisis has led to the emergence of two warring factions led by Senator Kabiru Marafa and Abdullaziz Yari.

Addressing a press conference Thursday at the national secretariat of the APC, the group, known as APC Peace Unity Forum (APC PUF) said it was necessary for the national leadership of the party to intervene in the crisis before the October 31, 2020 concurrent legislative bye-election in the state.

The letter dated August 20, 2020, signed by Chairman and Secretary of the group Hon. Salisu Isah Gusau and Barr. Auwal Ahmad Nahuche, respectively and addressed to Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, the group expressed fears that if the squabbles in the state chapter of the APC was not resolved, the party would loss the election and many others in the future.



The letter reads in part, “With all sense of humility and due respect to all our party leaders and members at national, regional and state levels; we deem it fit to re-awaken all of us to the clarion call to rescue our hard earned and united, peaceful and great party, the APC from banishment in the state.

“Dear APC leaders, we the above named forum having examined and reviewed what happened to APC in Zamfara state that culminated into what we described as cold coup and snatching of power from our great party and allocating same to generally rejected unpopular candidates from our opposition using the legal apparatus.

“It may interest you to know that, since 1999 till date, our great party, APP to ANPP to APC has never lost elections in the state and it is not unconnected with the successful leadership succession of the party and ability to resolve any intra party conflict arising mostly from congresses and conventions.”

