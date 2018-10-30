APC, ZLP lose members to PDP in Ondo

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) members yesterday suffered a major setback as about 5,000 members of the both parties decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Idanre, headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo state.

Most of the decampees, numbering about 3,000 defected from the APC while over 2,000 members of the ZLP formally left for the PDP. The defectors said they opted to defect from the APC over alleged lawlessness, recklessness and baseless propaganda and falsehood.

Those that defected from the ZLP alleged that the party lacks internal democracy noting that the following the repositioning of the PDP with evidence of internal democracy and the absence of impunity, they decided to dump their party for the former ruling party.

The leader of the APC decampee, Mr Lanre Oluranakinse, explained that most of the members who defected from the APC worked for the emergence of the party in the state but were sidelined by the leadership of the party.

“The APC is just like an occult group. Since the coming of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the state governor, many of us who joined the party were not integrated into the party while the party has been unduly factionalized.

“The last primaries election of the party in Idanre local government produced three candidates from three different factions with the party not attending to the crisis. The politics of the party is dirty, oppressive, and dictatorial meant for some selfish few.

“The party brought hunger and hardship to the people of the state. Parents are now paying through their nose for their children in the state tertiary institutions”, he said regretting that they wasted their resources and energy working for a party that has been very deceitful.

Also speaking, the leader of the ZLP in the area, Eric Famakin, said they decided to dump the party to join forces with the PDP to install credible leadership in the country.

He noted that there was nothing to show for government presence of government in the state, saying “there is no tangible development in the state in the last two years and there is no programme for the people of the state.”

He however pledged the willingness of all decampees to work hard for the success of the PDP in the state.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Clement Fanoyede, who was represented by the chairman of the party in the local government, Mr. Bolu Ogunmolu, assured all the new decampee that the PDP will provide a level playing ground for the new members, adding that the doors of the PDP are always open to those who desire to join.

“We will work together as a team and as a family. There is no discrimination here, let’s work together as a team and I am assuring you that you will all be accommodated.”

The PDP candidate for the House of Representatives, Hon Kayode Akinmade, described the defection of the new members as a welcome development, saying the defection showed the growing popularity of the party in the state.

