APC’ll win in Edo, Ondo – Caretaker c’ttee

Ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured its members of victories in the two elections.

Speaking on chances of the party’s candidates in an interview with journalists on Friday in Abuja , a member of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf ( APC, Taraba Central), expressed optimism that the APC would win the elections.

He said, “We are doing very well. The campaign train in Edo is going on very well. We are receiving defectors daily. The situation is the same in Ondo state. Those who have issues with the governor are being reached out to, just to ensure that all areas of disagreements are addressed before the election.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that we address all the challenges we have in the party so that our candidates would will the elections. That is why we have been doing everything possible to make sure that the party is strong again. The APC is getting ready to stand on its feet once again. All the challenges are being tackled one after the other.

“We are just preparing to go for elections. We are doing very well under the leadership of our chairman, who is the governor of Yobe state, and I can assure you that the national caretaker committee under his leadership will do everything possible in ensuring victory for the party in two elections.”

On recent defection of the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to the party, Senator Yusuf said it was a welcome development.

“The return of Dogara to the party is a great relief considering his influence being one of the founding fathers. Dogara took a wrong step in the first place. He was one of the most trusted members of our party.

“He was misguided to have left the APC at a very wrong time. We are happy that he is back to the house that he built alongside other leaders. He is going to be considered as one of the strong members of the party who will play a very critical role in our reconciliation efforts being a very strong member of the House of Representatives.”