APCON registrar tasks APAAC on deepening practice in advertising sector

The Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria APCON, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo has called on the Advertising Practitioners Association Abuja Chapter, APAAC to continue to deepen the practice of advertising in their various sectors.

He made this call during the monthly APAAC general meeting which held in Abuja assuring to work with APAAC to give it a national status which will serve as an umbrella body all other affiliate chapters.

He further stressed the point that the sky is so big to accommodate all which will help to entrench professionalism. He pledges to support APAAC so that all members can begin to derive value from the association.

In his remark, the Chairman of APAAC, Mallam Ibrahim Aliyu, formally congratulated Dr Olalekan Fadolapo on his appointment as the Registrar of APCON. That his appointment was a well deserved one as he will bring his wealth of experience onboard to steer the council in the direction.

He said APAAC as a professional body has enjoined the support of APCON over the years which will be further strengthen with him as the Registrar.

The APAAC meeting which is a professional body for all registered APCON members from different sectors in Abuja had in attendance, the Executives and members of the Association.