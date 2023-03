The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto has won the 2023 governorship election in Sokoto State.

According to collated results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Ahmed won with 453,661 votes.

He defeated his closest rival Umar Saidu of People’s Democratic Party who polled 404,632 votes.

