APC’s endless subterfuge to de-market Obi must stop – Obi-Datti media

The Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has reacted to the incident of Akwa Ibom Air and the purported audio conversation between the its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and the General Overseer of the Winners Chapel Bishop Oyedepo describing them as the many mischief and endless subterfuge of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a video making the rounds on the social media, a man on board Akwa Ibom Air was allegedly arrested by the law enforcement agents for saying that Nigerians should not allow Senator Ahmed Tinubu to be sworn in as President of Nigeria and while being arrested, he was calling on Obidients to save him.

Also making the rounds on social media was an audio conversation between Obi and Bishop Oyedepo where Mr Obi was allegedly asking the Bishop to help him speak to Christians in Kwara and some other states in the South West purportedly saying that the elections was a religious war.

But the Head Obi-Datti, Media Diran Onifade, in a statement on Sunday noted that they were ploys by the APC to de-market Obi with a view to continue to hold onto what they know does not belong to them.

Mr Onifade said the party has toed the constitutional path to retrieve its mandate while those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recourse to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them.

The statement read, “It appears the All Progressives Congress’ desperation to grab and retain power by foul means has refused to go away more than a month after they have grabbed the election as they planned.

“While we are toeing the constitutional path to retrieve our mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recoursed to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them.

“From the show of shame in Portharcourt to the drama in the Ibom Air aircraft, both of which they contrived, they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at de-marketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully. Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerians electorate not to vote for him on the basis of religion or tribe.

“We will therefore like to advice our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means.

“That is more important than to expect those who ran election on forged credentials and even fake Bishops to stop faking. They cannot stop being fraudulent because that is who they are.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

