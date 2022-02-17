APC’s failures boosted Accord’s fortunes – Nalado





The National Chairman of Accord Party (AP) Muhammad Lawal Nalado, on Thursday said the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to fulfill their 2015 and 2019 campaign promises has attracted many supporters of the ruling party to the Accord party.

Nalado, who said this Thursday during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the in Abuja, also said the party’s target ahead of the 2023 general election was to win a governorship seat, adding that it would be achieved through collaboration with stakeholders in and out of the party.

He emphasised that Accord had always fielded candidates during every election since it was formed in 2006 and has always won elective positions.

Speaking further, he said the NEC meeting is called to help the party put in place a strategy that would enable it win elections in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

This, he said would be made possible through the enduring peace in the party, contrary to what obtained in both the ruling and opposition PDP and APC congresses.

While describing his party as the alternative party in the country, Nolade said they were working hard to make sure that Accord became the number one party in the country.

He said, “The NEC is strategizing on how we are going to be the alternative party in the country to take over governance. Everybody knows that Accord has been very consistent since we were registered. In Accord we are working like a family. We have our internal problems but we have very good mechanism to resolve our differences. We want to be the number one party.

“By the grace of God, come 2023, Accord Party is going to occupy Aso Rock. With the efforts we are putting in place and the response we are getting from the public and the commendations, we are going to surprise Nigerians.

“We have been working very hard. Accord party is the only party that doesn’t have external influence. We believe that with the contacts our stakeholders are making, we believe with the feeling of Nigerians over the failed promises of the ruling party, people will look at our direction.”