APC’s future bleak – Ex-Kano dep.gov

Former deputy governor of Kano state Prof. Hafizu Abubakar has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party on transition which its future is bleak .

Speaking to journalists at the residence of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau in Kano Tuesday, Abubakar said unless effective changes were made and proactive measures taken, the party is destined to crash and give way to an abysmal transition adding that the issue of internal democracy was lacking at the top echelon of the party in Kano more particularly.

He pointed out that no political party in the present democratic dispensation could ever wax stronger, with its pillars completely destroyed stressing that the APC being the ruling party is facing a crisis of confidence from top to bottom, making its prospects in the year 2023 gloomy positing that there was the compelling need for the application of simple diplomatic finesse to resolve internal schism within its fold.

On why he was sighted at the residence of Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the former deputy governor who parted ways with governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje however stated that as far as he was concerned, he is always aligning himself with the truth stressing that with the situation of politics in the party, things went berserk to the point that it had completely derailed.

“He said, it is an indisputable fact that the APC in Kano is being controlled by a ruling Oligarchy, comprising of three people wielding their authority on how it should be run affirming that with the current messy state of affairs, the party is poised to be on transition in the year 2023 stressing however that the internal crack is given way to the opposition parties to have a field day.

“I once again, want to reiterate the fact that I am always aligning myself with the truth , no matter whose ox is gorged. in politics, the issue of cohesion and internal democracy must to be applied in order to maintain some same-balance of sanity at all times. but I am telling you people that the party has derailed. there is no two ways about it”.

“No one is indispensable as far as protecting the interest of the party is concerned. we must begin to protect the interest of everyone, devoid of lending credence to primordial sentiments. we should be seen to fight a common cause in the parlance of real politick” he concluded”.