APC’s reconciliation c’ttee insists on discipline, party unity in Oyo

The Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has resolved that party structures must be supported and strengthened while discipline should be maintained.

This was contained in a communique issued after its meeting in which the committee re-affirmed its resolve to be an unbiased umpire in the reconciliation process.

The committee, which stated that the success of the reconciliation exercise must be collective, enjoined members to work for the success of the party.

It called on aggrieved members and groups in the party to forget about the past and reunite to ensure collective success.

This was part of the resolutions agreed on at the party’s stakeholders meeting held on Saturday in Ibadan, following the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the party’s reconciliation committee headed by former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Alao-Akala charged all members to put behind them their grievances and unite toward building a formidable party.

“We all offended ourselves and we should all imbibe the spirit of forgiveness. This is why we have invited all aggrieved members.

“What we are doing is to bring everybody together to discuss a way forward for the party. I am very sure that with the commitment of all to a united party, the success of APC is guaranteed in future outings,” he said.

The former governor, who called for collective efforts within the APC, stressed that all groups must be collapsed into a united party.

He assured members of the committee’s readiness to amicably address all issues raised by aggrieved members in the overall interest of the party, and urged party members to contribute to party building before pursuing personal aspirations.

Other speakers at the meeting were Sen Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central), Rep Segun Odebunmi (APC- Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa), Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Chief Joseph Tegbe and Chief Niyi Akintola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Others were Prof Taoheed Adedoja, Dr Olusola Ayandele, Dr Azeez Adeduntan, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, Chief Lowo Obisesan, Mr Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, Sen. Brimoh Yusuff and Dr Adepeju Esan.

In their separate remarks, they acknowledged the fact that there were grievances to be addressed by the committee, urging members to reunite in the interest of the party.