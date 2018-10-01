APDA urges INEC to de-register parties in coalition

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance has called for deregistration of political parties that go into coalition, stressing that such coalescing parties do not have regard for democratic culture.

According to APDA national chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Shitu, who was at the weekend in Abuja fielding questions from newsmen at the screening of aspirants, parties should be anchored on philosophy and ideologies, adding that any coalition on personal grounds should be discountenanced with as it does not have anything to offer to the citizenry.

“What do you mean by alliance? Why are you a political party when you are talking of coalition? Then any party that says that they are doing coalition, I think, they don’t have any regard for democratic culture and that party should be deregistered by INEC.

“What do you mean by coalition? Coalition of what? We should nurture our political party system to be philosophical, to be based on ideologies.

Ideology should drive political parties,” Shitu said.

The APDA national chairman explained that merger can only be achieved by parties with common ideologies while coalition is effected with an ill motive to subvert constituted authority, assuring that his party would not go into coalition with any other party.

How, however, stated that at the appropriate time, his party might work with anyone it finds suitable.

Explaining the ideals of his party, Shitu stated that APDA is to nurture Nigeria’s nascent democracy to an advanced democratic culture noting that the process would take many years to achieve.

He said for this to happen, people must be free to choose their leaders without imposing anyone on them, adding that the aspirants were screened in order to nip in the bud any kind of scandal that may arise in the course of inter party contests.

