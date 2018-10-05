APGA disqualifies 6 guber aspirants as Ohakim, Ararume sail through

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has disqualified six governorship aspirants ahead of its governorship primary in Imo state today.

Senator Bright Nwanne, Chike Nsofor, Nnakolam Ibekwe, Obi Njoku,Charles Onyeagbako and Charles Onuoha were those the NWC without stating reasons for their disqualification.

A statement signed by APGA national chairman, Victor Oye, disclosed that while Nwanne, Njoku, Onyeagbako and Onuoha were not granted waivers to run, Ibekwe and Nsofor were “inactive members of the party.” However, the APGA NWC cleared 13 other aspirants a former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Ike Ibe, former member of the House of Representatives, Uche Onyeaguocha, among others.

