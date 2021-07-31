APGA leadership tussle: Jude Okeke wins as Appeal Court dismisses Njoku’s petition

The special Appeal panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano has dismissed the motion filed by Chief Edozie Njoku seeking leave of the court to appeal as an interested person against the Jigawa state High Court judgment which declared Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The court held that the motion was filed outside the constitutionally provided time of 14 days as provided by Section 285 (11) of the Constitution which demands that such motion be filed within stipulated time.

The court held that by filing the motion on July 22, 2021 Chief Edozie Njoku was out of time and it was incurable defect which made it deserving to be dismissed.

The court, however, granted the application of Chief Victor Oye to appeal as an interested person and fixed Thursday July 5, for hearing of the Appeal. The fate of Chief Victor Oye and Prof Chukwuma Soludo still precariously hang in the balance as the journey is far and campaigns will soon commence.

In their respective reactions, High Chief Jude Okeke and Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji both hailed the Court of Appeal decision as victory for Anambra people, saying the will of the people will eventually prevail.

They urged their supporters to continue their mobilisation for victory unhindered as the Appeal Court will eventually uphold the judgment of the trial high court.