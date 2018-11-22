APGA not for Buhari, may suspend Bianca – Oye

The national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victory Oye, has debunked insinuations that the leadership of the party has resolved to collaborate with the APC for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Oye, who addressed the press yesterday, also dismissed claims that Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano as its board of trustees chairman had endorsed Buhari.

Chief Oye insisted that the party has its own candidate and would therefore not work for any other party’s presidential candidate, noting that the recent courtesy visit to President Buhari by some members pledging their support to his re-election bid next year does not reflect the position of the party.

“We are not working for APC, or Buhari, that is nonsense. We are working for ourselves. Our members have the right to support anyone, but APGA as a party is not supporting Buhari.

“We have a candidate, Gen John Gbor, and we are working hard to market him to the people. He is the most qualified of all those running for the position of president of Nigeria, and if I were Nigerians, I will vote Gbor.”

The chairman debunked allegations that he collected large sum of money from aspirants wishing to run for elective positions on the platform of APGA.

He warned that APGA would not sit down and watch dissident members run down the leadership of the party as there was a limit to how much one could be pushed.

Oye also warned the wife of the former leader of the party, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu for engaging in anti party activities, saying that if she continues, the party would have no option than to suspend her.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.