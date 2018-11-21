APGA receives 1,700 applications for waiver

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it has received no fewer than 1,700 applications for waivers from those that wish to contest on the party’s platform.

APGA national chairman, Dr Victor Oye, said the high number of waiver applications was an attestation of the popularity of the party, made the remark in Awka, Anambra State yesterday.

The party chairman said a good number of the waivers were granted in spite of falling short of requirements, especially on duration of membership.

However, he added that some waivers were from people and agents with intent to destabilise the party.

“There was wide acceptance of APGA across Nigeria; people were surging to run on our platform, we had a total of 1,700 applications for waiver.

“We granted a good number of them even when they did not meet minimum period of 18 months of membership, this was in order to avoid crisis and overheating the system.

“APGA has 283 candidates for Federal House of representatives, so you can see the subscription level which is an indication of the impact we will make in 2019,” he said.

Oye, who said the recent discontent in the party was exaggerated and thanked Nigerians for their support for APGA, promised that APGA would provide a virile alternative to Nigeria’s leadership question.

Further, he promised that APGA would run massive and issue-based campaigns in the 2019 general elections and urged other political parties to play by the rules.

The chairman gave the assurance that all genuinely aggrieved members of APGA would be pacified, calling on them to key into the ongoing reconciliation process.

“We shall strongly consider the report and recommendations of the national reconciliation committee whenever it is submitted.

“I must state however, that it is not a probe panel but a reconciliatory process to pacify those who are genuinely aggrieved,” he said. NAN



