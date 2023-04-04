APGA reinstated National chair serves Supreme Court judgement on INEC, seeks recognition

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, has served the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the judgment of the Supreme Court delivered on Friday 24th March 2023.

In a statement by APGA national secretary, Muhyideed A. Imam, said

“the Supreme Court in its judgment resolved conclusively the APGA leadership dispute in favour of Chief Edozie Njoku as the undisputable Chairman.”

It noted that his purported removal as National Chairman was declared null and void by the apex court.

“The statement noted “It is important to note that the forwarding letter was written to the Chairman of INEC and all the National Commissioners of the commission with copies to:

“Mr Taninu Inuwa (SAN)

Director, Litigation and Prosecution

Legal Department, INEC, Mr Abdulazeez Sani (SAN)

Chief Legal Officer, INEC and El Hassan Umar (SAN)

Chief Legal Officer, INEC.

“The letter forwarding the certified true copy summarized the 42-page judgment of the Supreme Court highlighting the critical pronouncements of the court and consequential orders as follows:

“It needs to be stated at this point that the dispute being who should be the Acting National Chairman of the 1st Respondent, APGA and whether the Chairman, Edozie Njoku was validly replaced are within the confines of the internal affairs of the 1st Respondent which is not justiceable.”

