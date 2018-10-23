APGA sets up reconciliation committee

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has constituted a reconciliation committee headed by the party’s vice presidential candidate, Chief Jerry Chukwueke.

The party said the committee is to meet with aggrieved members of the party who have complaints and other issues that they may have felt hurt and unhappy about any issue during the congresses and primaries.

Accordingly to Chukwueke, the party particularly affirmed that there were few mistakes during the party primaries in Imo State.

“It is very clear that a few mistakes were actually made during the party primaries in Imo State. Delegates list was compiled and sent to the state, but what is not clear is why the list did not surface, when it was supposed to, and even up to the point of accreditation”, Chukwueke lamented.

Identifying other that necessitated the setting up of the committee, the Vice Presidential candidate said: “The surge of new members and gubernatorial aspirants” may have engendered some misunderstanding among party members.

“Managing the huge surge was a big problem. Again, most of the gubernatorial aspirants were from Owerri senatorial zone, like myself. For us, there was this sense of loss when none of them won the party primary”, Chukwueke recalled.

He reminded the aspirants that it was not enough to merely wish to get the party ticket, but the fellow must work assiduously towards it.

“We are learning from this experience. We have the human infrastructure to sack Governor Rochas Okorocha and his acolytes from the Government House, Owerri.

“We will do all it takes, with reason, to win the general elections. We appeal to all our aggrieved patriots to engage with us, in this national assignment”, Chukwueke pleaded and assured that APGA would emerge from the crisis stronger.

