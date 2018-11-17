APGA suspends 3 lawmakers over Anambra impeachment saga

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has suspended three of its lawmakers for allegedly spearheading the campaign to change the leadership of the Anambra state House of Assembly. The chairman of the party in Anambra, Norbert Obi, made the announcement at a news conference in Awka yesterday . The suspended members are Ikem Uzoezie, Harford Osekke and Victor Okoye, representing, Aguata 1, Awka South 2 and Anambra West state constituencies, respectively. bi, who urged the aggrieved and warring members of the party to sheathe their swords to avoid escalation, described the trio as ring leaders of the attempted impeachment saga. “Granted the fact that we had problems during the just- concluded party primaries in the state, it is not enough to pull the party down the more when the party has set up a reconciliation committee. “It is therefore, the position of the party that all aggrieved members should sheathe their swords as failure to do so will amount to setting our own house on fire. “Be that as it may, the three ring leaders of the attempted impeachment saga, namely Ikem Uzoezie, Harford Osseke and Victor Okoye are hereby suspended from the party, pending when they will appear before the disciplinary committee of the party,” he said. It will be recalled that the House on November 13 removed its Speaker, Rita Mmaduagwu, and elected Uzoezie as the new Speaker. Ms Mmaduagwu has since dismissed her removal as illegal and invalid, insisting that she remained the speaker of the house. (NAN)

