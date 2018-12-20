APGA Vice Presidential candidate warns Nigerians against voting APC, PDP in 2019

Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Jerry Chukwueke, has urged Nigerians not to consider voting either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming elections.

According to him, both parties are nothing “but perennial evil to be politically emasculated to save Nigerians from the next level of despotic regime.”

In a statement signed on Thursday in Abuja by the Chukwueke’s director, strategic communication, Mike Angel, said Nigerians should vote out President Muhammadu Buhari and never to consider Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a better alternative.

“We implore Nigerian voters not to vote for either APC as less, or PDP as lesser evil. Both are nothing but perennial evil to be politically emasculated to save Nigerians from the Next Level of despotic regime. Therefore, vote for APGA Presidential candidate Dr John Gbor come February 16th, 2019 to rescue the nation from the clueless, cruel and life-wasting regime of APC regime.

“This is to call on all Nigerians to vote out APC and President Buhari in order to save Nigeria from total collapse. We don’t see PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as competent enough to revamp the sinking republic of Nigeria the way APGA Presidential Candidate Dr John Gbor will rescue the nation.”

The statement listed what it called failures of APC administration to inclued; “human rights abuses galore, arbitrary arrest and detention of dissenting voices, thousands of extrajudicial killings, over six thousand people killed in eleven months, 347 Shiite Muslim killed in December 2015, 3 million Nigerians lost their jobs under Buhari in 10 months, 20.9 million Nigerians jobless, assassination of ex-chief of Defence Staff Gen Alex Badeh recently, the thriving of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria in and out of Sambisa forest, now a cash cow, underfunding of the military in prosecuting the war against insurgency, retribalisation of the Armed Forces and discriminatory actions against soldiers from certain zones of the nation.

Other are “failure to dismiss the superbly repeatedly failing service chiefs who are recruited from a section of the nation, failed economy confirmed by Buhari himself having been in power for over three years, boastful Miyatti Allah opposing restructuring of Nigeria, rejection of the 600- plus resolution of 2014 National Conference, the reign of cabal as confirmed by Buhari’s wife Aisha, Covert sharing of sleazy funds seized by anti-graft agency by the cabal and impoverishing Nigerians

to compel their idiotic obeisance by APC regime among others.

