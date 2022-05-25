APM denies alliance with APC, PDP ahead 2023 general election

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has denied allegation that 7 Parties including the APM joined forces with Labour Party (LP) against the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

In a statement issued in Abuja,National Chairman, APM, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, said the national leadership of the party states categorically that APM is not part of the alliance and will not be part of any alliance in which our great party will not field all its credible candidates in the forthcoming general election .

Although the leadership of the ” Third Force” approached the leaders of APM for the alliance, the party objected as it was not in accord with the ideology, manifesto and constitution of our party for these crucial elections.

The leaders and members of the party were shocked on the Vanguard newspaper’s report of APM’s alliance with other parties to contest the general election on Labour Party’s platform.

” It is misleading and could cause confusion, disaffection and division in any political party that was listed but not part of the alliance. We urge leaders of the “Third Force” to show restraint in making wide and unsubstantiated statements as we resolve to deepen our frail democracy.

“Allied People’s Movement is a foremost political party in Nigeria strongly determined to effect a change in our constitutional rule, and will welcome like-minded political parties that wish to contest various elections on its platform.

