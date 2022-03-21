APM reorganises, suspends national chair, secretary

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has suspended its national chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, and national secretary, Mr. Oyedeji Ayodele Adebayo, respectively over alleged misconduct.

In their positions, the party has mandated the national treasurer, Mrs. Rose D.S. Gyar, and the national organising secretary, Hon. Prince N. Duru, to assume the offices, with immediate effect.

A press statement issued by APM’s national publicity secretary, Malam Sidi Nassar Ali, and made available to Blueprint, Monday, said the decision followed the resolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, which held its emergency meeting on the 21st of March 2022 to discuss allegations levelled against the suspended officials.

The statement added that the resolution became inevitable to ensure the effective participation of APM at the forthcoming Osun and Ekiti states’ governorship elections.

“It is with outmost sincerity of purpose and the need to put the records straight that a new dawn has been ushered into our great party, the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM). I want to categorically state that our party is not in any crisis but rather took it upon ourselves to rescue the party from decay, collapse and to mitigate the risk of deregistration by INEC, as well as restore the party back to the aims and aspirations of the founding members.

“APM since its registration in 2018 did contest in the 2019 General Elections, and did exceedingly well by winning a House of Representatives seat and seven State Assembly seats in Ogun State. Unfortunately, as a result of the style of leadership of the party, all defected to the ruling APC,” the statement noted.

Explaining that the action of the party was to rescue it from total collapse, the statement said the emergency NWC meeting was convened to investigate allegations of misconduct and to straighten the organs for better performance, and urged members to remain committed to the course of the party.

It, however, urged the suspended members to “write apology letters to the BoT chairman in order to restore the relationship between the BoT and NWC for the smooth implementation of the resolutions.”