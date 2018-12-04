APM takes over Ogun Assembly as 26 lawmakers dump APC





The crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State took a turn for the worse as 26 lawmakers on the platform of the party yesterday formally dumped the party for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The lawmakers defected following the defection of Adekunle Akinlade, Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s favoured candidate in the APC’s primaries which result was allegedly upturned in another candidate said to be the choice of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Though the Governor has repeatedly insisted that he would not defect from the party, he has however not dissuaded his favoured candidate and his supporters from dumping the party.

Following the defection of the lawmakers, the APC subsequently lost its status as the majority party while the APM, which was recently registered is now in the driving seat.

Spokesperson of the lawmakers, Lamidi Olatunji, said they “have come to inevitable conclusion to actualise their ambitions in APM”.

Addressing newsmen on their defection, Olatunji said: “We also wish to acknowledge the fatherly role of President Muhammadu Buhari in seeking to sustain the tenets of democracy, fairness and equity in the resolution of the crisis in Ogun APC.

“We regret that Mr President’s efforts were frustrated by the forces that are hell bent on taking the South-West back to the dark age of slavery, where unelected kingpins direct the affairs of the people.”



