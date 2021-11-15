APM Terminals Apapa cuts plastic waste by over 400,000 bottles per year

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa said it is reducing plastic waste at the Lagos port by more than 400,000 bottles per year.

The company stated this while observing the 2021 annual Go Green Initiative from October 25 to 30, 2021.

Go Green is an awareness building program initiated by the Global Ports Group (GPG), an association of port and terminal operators, collaborating on key Environmental, Health, Safety and Security topics.

APM Terminals Apapa said this year, it is focused on reducing its plastic footprint by replacing single-use plastic bottled water with re-fill bottles and water dispensers, thereby eliminating an annual waste of 408,800 single-use plastic bottles.

Commenting on the initiative, the Country Manager of APM Terminals Nigeria, Klaus Laursen, said, “At APM Terminals we take our responsibility towards the environment very serious; towards the community today, towards the future and our kids. Every year we give ourselves as employees an opportunity to contribute with our Go Green Campaign. This is our chance to give back.

“We will do this, this year and will continue to do it in the future. And we can use our LEAN waste methodology, our approach to always improve and always reduce our impact on the environment. We owe that to ourselves, we owe that to our kids, and we owe that to the future.”

