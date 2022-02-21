APM wants Buhari to assent electoral bill ahead 2023 election





The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the electoral bill passed by the National Assembly immediately to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepare for the 2023 general election.

The National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, in a press statement issued on Monday said INEC has put preparation for the general election on hold awaiting the President’s assent to the bill.

“The delay in assenting to the bill can jeopardise the electoral process and the nation’s frail democracy,” he said.

He called on President Buhari to assent to the bill now to avoid a fire brigade approach that will heat up the polity and endanger the destiny of over 200 million citizens.

According to him, the electoral bill provides for the use of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results essential for free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

He said Nigerians expect improved elections critical for sustainable democracy in the country.

“As a major stakeholder in the political process, APM will continue to promote good governance, democratic ethos and ethics as we collectively build a strong, united and egalitarian nation,” he said.