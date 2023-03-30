Apologise to Oba of Benin, Dukes counsel ‘rebellious’ colleagues 

Dukes across the various dukedoms in Edo South Senatorial district have advised their disgruntled colleagues to tender an unreserved apology to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, in order to avert the wrath of the ancestors.

The advice was in response to an uprising in the Enigie’s fold which was led by the suspended Iduozee Ogiegbaen, the Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko and Enogie of Evbuobanosa dukedoms, Prof. Gregory Akenzua.

The duo reportedly led the revolt against the Benin throne and attempted to balkanise Benin Kingdom.

However, the Enogie of Iguogbe, Festus Osagiede, in a statement said, “we the Enigies, hereby demand that Professor Akenzua and his cohorts should tender an unreserved apology to the great throne, the general public and the world at large.

The loyal Dukes also distanced themselves from the purported letter by some rebellious Dukes and addressed to the Edo governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, seeking the composition of Benin Traditional Council (BTC) for Edo South local government councils in the state.

The Dukes insisted that the said letter was misleading, barefaced distortions of facts, and a calculated attempt to balkanise the kingdom under the leadership of the paramount traditional ruler, Oba Ewuare II.

