Apology for usage of wrong picture of Mr. Ojonimi Friday lmaji

Our attention has been drawn to the online publication of February 11, 2021 which erroneously carried the picture of Mr. Ojonimi Friday lmaji instead of that of the late Pastor Paul lmaji, a former manager at the Central Bank of Nigeria who passed on recently.

The error emanated from the coincidence of the surnames, and it was not intended to cause Mr. Ojonimi Friday lmaji, his family, relations and associates any embarrassment and trauma arising from the use of his photograph as Mr. Ojonimi lmaji is still very much alive. The error is regretted. We, therefore, tender our unreserved apology for the error.

Editor, Online Blueprint.



