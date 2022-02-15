Apology to Lamido of Adamawa

May I crave the indulgence of this reputable medium for space to tender apology to His Royal Highness the Lamido of Adamawa Alhaji Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha over the statement of Malam Yusuf Babayola, Turaki Shinco, when he had an altercation with Malam Bako DDK over his comments on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar aired in the political programme of Radio Nas, a privately owned radio station in Yola penultimate week.

I am doing so in my capacity as a title holder of Mai Borno of Adamawa, an elder statesman of Jimeta and elected Chairman of Yola-North local government on two different occasions.

The unwarranted attitude of Yusuf Babayola should not be allowed to cause disharmony between the people of Jimeta and the Adamawa Emirate Council. The people of Jimeta have tremendous respect for the emirate council and the Lamido of Adamawa as a person. As such let no one put asunder the relationship.

His royal highness should know that the issue at hand is not beyond our capability to handle, and as a trusted aide of the emirate council, I will never allow or condone the misbehaviour of any individual.

It is disgusting to hear Babayola insulting the Lamido of Adamawa. The people of Jimeta hold the revered Lamido of Adamawa in high esteem and can go to any length to protect him and the Adamawa Emirate Council.

The disrespect exhibited by Babayola, in his bid to protect his political mentor, does not portray him as someone property brought up. In the first place, there is no need for the Lamido of Adamawa to appear in their discussion as the royal father is not a card carrying member of any political party.

We the people of Jimeta are well cultured in respecting elders.I apologise on behalf of the people of Jimeta to the royal father over the misconduct of Malam Babayola. The entire people of Jimeta are solidly behind the Lamido of Adamawa as well as the Adamawa Emirate Council.Nothing will detach us from giving the Lamido of Adamawa the respect it deserves.

The action of Babayola, while trying to defend his mentor can stir up discontent and whip up sentiment as well as acrimony between the good people of Jimeta and Yola. The Lamido of Adamawa flawlessly lives in peace with people of different religions and tribes.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Attah(MaiBorno of Adamawa),Commissioner at the Adamawa State Pension Board, Yola,Adamawa state.