Apostle Kure donates food, clothes to victims of Southern Kaduna attacks

Apostle Emmanuel Kure, vision pioneer and founder of the Throne Room Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna state, has reached out to displaced victims of recent attacks in the southern part of the state with food items and clothing.

Kure made the donation on Saturday at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Zonkwa and Samaru, both in Zango Kataf local government area of the state.

Represented by Pastor Jonah Ambissa, the international administrator of the ministry, Kure stated that the gesture was meant to cushion the hardship being faced by the victims.

“We are here on behalf of the vision pioneer of our ministry, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, to identify with victims of the recent attacks in this part of the state.

“Our people are in distress right now, and it is on that basis we have come to give out these materials to cushion their suffering.

“It is our hope and desire that the relief materials shall be used judiciously so that the people they are meant for can benefit from it,” he added.

According to him, the ministry would continue to seek divine intervention for lasting solution to the security challenges bedeviling the region.

He commended those managing the camps for the sacrifices being made to cater for the IDPs in their period of need.

Receiving the items, Mr David Nyat and Rev. Victor Elisha, the coordinators at the Zonkwa and Samaru camps, respectively, thanked the ministry for the timely intervention.

“We are very grateful to Apostle Kure for deeming it fit to put a smile on our faces. Of a truth, he has added colour to our lives. It is our prayer that God Almighty will continue to keep and sustain him and also bless him abundantly,” Nyat said.

Nyat noted that the Zonkwa IDP camp had registered about 5,000 persons in four weeks.

On his part, Elisha called on the state government to come to their aid as they were yet to receive any support from government.

Some of the IDPs who spoke to newsmen, thanked the ministry for remembering them in their hour of need and called on other well meaning individuals and organisations to emulate them.

Blueprint reports that the items distributed included bags of rice, beans, blankets, shoes, bags, children wares, umbrella, towels among others.