APPA to FG: Declare emergency on printing industry

The Association of Professional Printers in Abuja (APPA) has called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency in the print industry, saying the industry is fast dying as a result of unfavourable government policies.

The association made the declaration in commemoration of the International Print Day, a day set aside by the global body to celebrate the professionals in print and print marketing.

President of the association, Dr. Shuaibu Omeiza Musari, lamented the situation being faced in the importation of the materials, as apart from human material they source locally, other materials required in the industry are imported.

Dr Musari noted that “we have moribund paper mill industries that need to be activated if government really means the diversification campaign,” noting that aside oil and agriculture, no other industry has contributed significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) as the printing industry.

According to Musari, the industry is not left out of the negative impacts of COVID-19, as the jobs of their employees are threatened if urgent attention is not given to the industry. He said majority of his members are battling with getting their equipment back on track after the pandemic lockdown.

He appealed to the federal government to make grants available for them through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) should also make land available for the Print Village as done in other climes.

The secretary general of the association, Ameh Kennedy also narrated how it’s cheaper and easier to print educational materials from India and other countries than Nigeria as a result of huge taxation and policies of government which are against the industry.

The association however thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for putting together the board that will enforce local content in various sectors of the economy.