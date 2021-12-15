Appeal Court dethrones Nasarawa chief over faulty selection process

Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal has dethroned Aliyu Dangiwa Orume, who has laid claim to the Osuko of Obi stool for the past 13 years, over faulty selection process that led to his emergence.

The Court of Appeal in its verdict overturned the decision of the Nasarawa state High Court II, which validated Orume’s selection and installation as Osuko (paramount ruler of Obi Chiefdom) in Obi local government area of Nasarawa state.

It would be recalled that in 2007, some members of the Oga ruling Family of Obi dragged the Nasarawa state government and others, including Dangiwa Ogiri Orume to court challenging Orume’s selection and appointment.

Specifically, the plaintiffs contended that a quorum was not formed on the day Orume was said to have been selected as only one kingmaker instead of three as constitutionally guaranteed, voted on the said election date.

The plaintiffs said the action of the state government was illegal, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever because ‘the selection and installation process of Orume contravened the Nasarawa State Legal Notice No.3 of 2006 and the Obi local government modification of Native Law and Custom.

However, in its judgment, the Nasarawa state High Court II held that Orume was duly selected.

Dissatisfied with the judgment of the lower court, the plaintiffs approached the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal, which held, on Tuesday, that only one person could not select a chief.

In its unanimous decision, the court held that one person cannot select a chief and since quorum was not formed on the day Orume was purportedly elected, his selection and declaration by the Nasarawa state government was illegal.

In a verdict read by Justice Ignatius Agube, the court nullified the selection process held in May 2007, which produced Dangiwa Ogiri Orume, a director of Personnel Management with the Obi local government as the Osuko of Obi.