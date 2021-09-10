Appeal Court kicks off new legal year with Juma’at prayer

President of the Court of Appeal Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Friday, joined her muslim brothers at the National Judicial Commission (NJC) mosque to pray for the Court of Appeal and the Nigerian Judiciary.

Although, the new legal year is commemorated every year to usher in legal activities for the year, this for the Nigeria’s Court of Appeal is the maiden edition.

As part of activities, marking the new legal year, a special church service would also hold on Sunday, September 12 and this will be followed by the Legal Year celebration on Monday September 13, at the Court of Appeal headquarters.

In line with the vision of the President of the Court of Appeal to decongest the court, a special court sitting has also been scheduled for Thursday September 16, 2021.