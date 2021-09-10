Appeal court kicks off new legal year with Juma’at prayers

The President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on Friday joined her Muslim brothers at the NJC Mosque to pray for the Court and the Nigerian Judiciary.

Although, the new legal year is commemorated every year to usher in legal activities for the year, this for the Nigeria’s Court of Appeal is the maiden edition.

As part of activities marking the new legal year, a special Church service would also be held on Sunday, September 12 and would be followed by the Legal Year celebration on Monday, September 13, at the Court of Appeal Headquarters.

In line with the vision of the President of the Court of Appeal to decongest the court, a Special Court Sitting has also been scheduled for Thursday, September 16, 2021

Related

No tags for this post.