Appeal Court sacks Kashamu, others

The Appeal Court, Ibadan Division, yesterday sacked Senator Buruji Kashamu and other ‘candidates’ in the Adebayo Dayo-led faction of the Ogun State PDP.

The three-man appeal panel set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court in Abeokuta which had given Kashamu and his factional members favourable judgement as the authentic PDP candidates for the 2019 general elections.

With this judgement, the Oladipupo Adebutu and others who emerged through the party’s primaries conducted under the supervision of the PDP national working committee members are now the authentic candidates of the party in the 2019 election.

Delivering the judgement yesterday, the panel headed by Justice A. B. Bada, resolved the four issues raised for determination in the appeal in favour of the PDP, saying the appellants were not properly served in the case at the lower court which breached their rights to fair hearing.

Both Justices Bada and N. Okoronkwo agreed with Justice H. S. Samani who read the lead judgment.

The judgment is expected to have removed the cloud over governorship candidates of Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and the National Assembly and Ogun State House of Assembly candidates for the 2019 election.

The PDP had dragged the Adedayo Bayo-led faction to the appellate court to challenge the lower court judgment which threw up its candidates.

They prayed the court to set aside the judgment on the grounds that they were not properly served before judgment was delivered and that the lower court judge was wrong in his judgment.

Recall that the PDP had severally dismissed Kashamu and his group as the authentic candidates in the state and had also insisted that the senator remains suspended from the party and could not had participated in the July primaries since he was still under suspension.

