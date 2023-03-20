Appeal Court turns down Abba Kyari’s associate’s request for bail

A Division of the Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an appeal by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday Ubua.

Ubua is an associate of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari. In the application, Ubua sought to be admitted to bail.

The duo, it will be recalled, are being jointly prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) for unlawful drug dealings and other charges.

Delivering its judgment, a three-member panel of the appellate court held that the appeal by Ubua was without merit and affirmed the ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite, delivered on March 28, 2022.

In the March 28 judgment, Ubua’s application for bail was rejected on the grounds that the prosecution placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant its rejection of the bail application.

But in a lead judgment, Justice Stephen Adah held that the appellant did not present any new materials before the court to warrant the court’s departure from the earlier decision on the issue by Justice Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Ubua, Kyari and three other former members of the Intelligence Response Team, Force Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force are facing charges bordering on unlawful dealing in drugs and attempting to tamper with evidence.

