Appeal Court upholds deregistration of HDP, reaffirms INEC’s power to remove political parties



The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, Tuesday, dismissed the Appeal filed by Hope Democratic Party (HDP) challenging the judgment of Federal High Court which upheld the power of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party.



Justices Bitrus Sanga, Lokulo Sodipe and Oniyangi in a unanimous decision adopted its judgment in the National Unity Party (NUP).



This Appeal Court latest judgment has once again reaffirmed for a second time at the Appeal Court level INEC’s power to deregister the 74 parties.

The judgment also reinforced INEC’s position on the deregistration of the 74 parties and their decision to appeal the conflicting judgments from same court in favour of 22 of the deregistered parties.