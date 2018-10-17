Appeal to Gov Lalong

Your Excellency, please come to the aid of New Market and Angwar Rogo by completing the road projects you began.

The project seems abandoned, that is if they are not in fact abandoned.

The commencement and abandonment of the project has left them in a worse sorry state than they were before the projects were initiated.

They have been left with piles of red sand.

They have been going through a difficult and sorry situation due to the abandonment of the projects, most especially when rain falls.

On this note I urge you to look into their plight, and complete the projects.

Haroon Yusuf Abba, Jos, [email protected]

