Appeals committee upholds Kaduna APC delegates’ congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals Committee for their ad-hoc delegates congresses in Kaduna state has upheld the election, describing the exercise across the 225 wards and 23 local governments as successful.

The party had last week conducted congresses to elect local government, state and national delegates for the APC elections.

The exercise was done by consensus in accordance with APC’s elections guidelines and constitution.

Addressing journalists at their state secretariat on Saturday, the five-man committee headed by Mrs Tinuke Gbadejo Ogunrinde said the congresses were hitch-free, as no petition was received before, during and after the congresses.

She said 1,275 delegates were elected for local government and state respectively, while 69 national delegates were unanimously elected.

According to Tinuke, “Our great party, the APC assigned us to serve as the Appeal Committee for the Special Congress held on 17th and 18th May, 2022 to elect the local government, state and national delegates for Kaduna state. With gratitude to our Party for the confidence reposed in us by this appointment, We set out to diligently do our duty.

“This Appeal Committee received records from the Congress Committee appointed by our great party confiming that various categories of delegates emerged from the Special Congress in the 23 local government areas as follows: 1,275 local government delegates, 1,275 state delegates and 69 national delegates were unanimously elected during the Special Congress by consensus.

“At the conclusion of our assignment, this Committee did not receive ANY petition, before, during or after the Special Congress of the Kaduna state APC. All the members of this Committee are grateful to our party for this appointment and we express our appreciation for the cooperation of the Kaduna state chapter of the APC.”

Other members of the Committee include; Auwal Musa Bashir (Gombe), Mr. Madu Saleh (Yobe), Engr. Lawal Abdullah Abubakar (Kano) and Akinola Bamigbola (Kwara).

