Appear or risk arrest, Nasarawa assembly tells bank MD

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly has threatened to issue warrant of arrest on the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (MD/ CEO) of Access Bank limited if he failS to appear before its committee on education within 24 hours.

Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Daniel Ogazi, gave the threat when the zonal head of Access Bank, Mr. Alexius Ayabam appeared before its committee on Monday, in Lafia.

Ogazi said they decided to invite the MD to explain why the bank is holding the state government’s money meant for payment of State Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB) contracts.

“We have invited you before and today the story is the same. There is no progress on what we have discussed before as you have refused to do the needful.

“Non payment of money to contractors that handled primary school projects is affecting them and the education sector negatively.”

He added that some people have taken loans to execute their projects and interest is accumulating on the loans taken, while the prices of building materials are increasing every day.

“Why are you still deducting interest on money not released to SUBEB for payment of contract?

“We are giving 24 hours to the MD/ CEO to appear before our committee to explain to us on the issue at hand or we will use relevant laws to issue warrant of arrest on him,” he said.

The Zonal head of Access Bank, Mr. Alexius Ayabam, pleaded for understanding with the committee in order to solve the matter amicably.