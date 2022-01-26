Applauding Gen Lucky Irabor one year at the helm of affairs

Since the appointment General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), precisely a year ago, he has left no stone unturned in ensuring that the Armed Force under his command meets it statutory mandates. BENJAMIN SAMSON reports

Immediately he was appointed, he hit the ground running in line with his command philosophy of fostering a professional Armed Forces capable of effectively meeting constitutional imperatives.

Synergy

Aware that the security challenges threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria cannot be defeated unless the Armed Forces consisting of the Army, Navy and Air Force confront the nation’s enemies on a united front, the CDS through purposeful leadership, was able to make the three to pledge by subordinating themselves to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

The body of Service Chiefs had affirmed that the decision follows global military convention where DHQ is responsible for the command and control of the entire Armed Forces.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who made the disclosure in Makurdi, Benue state capital, said by the decision, all ongoing joint operations and joint task forces were directly subordinated to the DHQ and their commanders’ report directly to the CDS.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other sister services have agreed to subordinate themselves to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) under the abled leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor,” he had said.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said Air Marshal Amao made it known in Makurdi while on a maiden tour of Tactical Air Command (TAC).

The decision, according to him, “Is the new line the Service Chiefs have all agreed to tow as efforts are on to bring the various security challenges to an end.

“When we say we are members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), we mean the three Services represent a single entity. When we accept the fact that we the members of the AFN constitute a united entity, the need for rivalry would not arise,” he said.

Similarly, as part of efforts to institutionalise synergy in order to effectively respond to contemporary security challenges bedeviling the country, the DHQ conducted the maiden edition of Joint Operations Planning Exercise (JOPEX) code named Exercise SKY LOCK for the three Services War Colleges.

The exercise was for participants of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), Naval War College Nigeria (NWCN) and Air Force War College Nigeria (AWCN).

Acting director Defence Media Operations Maj-Gen Benard Onyeuko had in a statement said the key objective of the training was to enable participants to effectively respond to contemporary security challenges bedeviling Nigeria using a joint and multi-agency approach.

The exercise involved the aspects of national security, inter-agency coordination, logistics planning, counter terrorism and counter insurgency and stabilisation operations.

Buhari hails synergy

As a result of this, President Muhammadu Buhari had on many occasions commended the new-found synergy in AFN.

One of such occasions was at the grand finale of the 2021 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Abuja where the president acknowledged that the new found synergy was yielding results.

The president, represented by the minister of defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) said, “I am particularly happy to note the increasing understanding and cooperation within the military as well as the inter-agency cooperation in the fight against the terrorists and other criminal elements in the North-east.

“This joint effort no doubt has led to the decimation of some terrorists and criminal elements in our society. Government services and private businesses have since resumed in areas hitherto controlled by these terrorists. Therefore, as we celebrate the achievements of the Nigerian Army and all security agencies, I would like to thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their support and understanding,” he said.

Improved security

Another milestone recorded by the military in the last one year is an improvement of the security situation across the country especially in the North-east.

This is evident by the mass surrendering of Boko haram fighters and their families.

As of November 2021, no fewer than 17,000 insurgents have surrendered to Nigerian troops. The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force, Operations Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, made this known in Maiduguri during a courtesy call on the management of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

Musa said those that surrendered comprised combatants, non-combatants, those conscripted against their wish and family members.

He noted that the development was a positive one that remains a source of concern for members of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) who have started panicking as their hope to inherit Boko Haram fighters has boomeranged.

Musa said that the disturbed ISWAP group had even set up a task force to stop the trend of surrendering.

This is in addition to thousands more that have surrendered since then.

Similarly, the successful joint land and air operations being conducted by the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force in different theatres of operations in the country against insurgents, bandits, cattle rustlers is yielding results.

Gender policy

Similarly, another landmark achievement is the unveiling of the Armed Force of Nigeria Gender Policy (AFNGP). The policy was launched by the wife of the President, Aisha Mrs Buhari in April 2021 in order to promote gender mainstreaming in the armed forces.

She said the policy had the propensity of opening up opportunities not only for the female personnel but also for the children aspiring to join the military.

According to her, the policy has set the stage for every woman in AFN to begin to play a significant role in the defence of the nation from all forms of security challenges that confront Nigeria.

“It is on record that women and girls exert more efforts than the men and boys to prove their competence in many chosen areas of endeavour including the military.

“Therefore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has set itself up to benefit maximally from the abundant innate capacities and capabilities women and children possess.

“It is also heartwarming that with this giant step, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is encouraged to ensure that the large part of the population contributes to the task of defending the country against its enemies,” she said.

Inclusiveness

Speaking on the policy, the CDS said the complexity and dynamism of the spectrum of security challenges facing the world demand that all useful approaches and means must be employed to combat the menace emanating therefrom.

Irabor said it was the realisation that gender disparity contributed in no small measure to the suffering of women and girls in any environment that birthed the UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325.

According to him, the crux of the resolution is aimed at ensuring that women and their societal needs were safeguarded through increased emphasis on granting access to opportunities in all spheres of human endeavours including the military.

Irabor said the armed forces had become gender-sensitive by ensuring that the career paths of female personnel are unhindered.

This, according to him, is evident in the fact that AFN can boast of producing female officers up to the rank of 2-star Generals, adding that women are currently engaged in all areas of specialisation including combat operations.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has continued to train female cadets as Combatant Officers as well as the establishment of Nigerian Army Women Corps in 2018.

According to him, the Air Force established the Women of War in 2018 to involve women in all aspects of air operations including flying, aircraft maintenance, air traffic control and engineering.

He said that the Nigerian Navy had equally deployed women as sailors and for other key aspects such as ship maintenance.

The defence chief said that the coming of the policy was a clear declaration that the AFN was totally committed to taking the issue of women empowerment to higher levels.

Women welcome policy

Meanwhile, the minister of women affairs and social development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has commended the policy.

The minister gave the commendation when she visited the CDS at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

According to Pauline, “wW want to celebrate and thank you (CDS) for launching the gender policy for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), which has encouraged other security agencies and paramilitary to emulate this modest achievement on gender equality.”

The minister also appreciated the leadership of the AFN for supporting the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution I325 which is the national action plan on women, peace and security.

She disclosed that her ministry in collaboration with AFN and security agencies is championing the course of women in peace and security in order to establish better networking within the defence and security sectors, as well as the civil society.

Speaking on the achievements of the leadership of the Armed Forces, the publicity secretary, Mother’s for United Nigeria, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo said President Buhari made the right choice in the appointment of General Irabor as the CDS. She said, “The President made the right choice. It is not uhuru yet, but quietly, the AFN under General Irabor is relentless in restoring peace and stability in volatile areas of the country. We urge Nigerians to support them in this direction.”