Applause as ex-female corp member saves ‘monthly allowee’, buys ‘Keke Napep’ for business

A young Nigerian lady identified as Uwaoma Susan Joseph has gone viral on social media after she showed off what she was able to achieve with her NYSC allowace.

Uwaoma revealed she was earning N19,800 from NYSC and N20, 000 from her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA).

She stated that she saved up the monies and realised a total of N432,000.

Susan, a graduate of estate management department who recently completed the mandatory one-year service, shared photos of the tricycle popularly known keke napep on Facebook, and she has since been praised by social media users.