Apply forensic techniques to address insecurity, expert tells African leaders

Executive Secretary, Forensic Guards Nigeria (FGN), Ambassador Abraham Kwaghfan has called on well meaning Africans to join forces with the body through Forensic Ambassadors to promote and sensitise Africans on the use of the techniques to fight terrorism and other security challenges.

He made the call, Saturday in Abuja at the international seminar and inauguration of forensic ambassadors in Africa with the theme: “The Role of Forensic Ambassadors in Complementing African Governments in the Fight Against Terrorism.”

Ambassador Kwaghfan said Forensic Ambassadors are professionals in various fields of endeavour who are willing to volunteers their services for the benefits of others and for the promotion of forensic services in their community and Africa at large.

He said prominent among the responsibilities of forensic ambassadors is the promotion of Forensic analysis as the easy way of determination of cases, through the use of finger print, cameras etc. He said they can also organize sensitisation workshop to enlighten citizens on the important of forensic.

“Today in Nigeria, I don’t know if we have equipment to test bones and age, but through partnership, this can be achieved,” he stated.

In a lecture titled; Forensic Analysis as a Basic Tool to Complement African Government in the fight against terrorism, the assistant commandant, NSCDC, Dr. (Mrs.) Onyeogu Benedicta Kelechi said the reflection of any government’s policy statements and budget allocations, deterrence through attribution is the primary policy tool for dealing with terrorism threats.

Earlier, the Director, Forensic Guards Nigeria, Ambassador Alexander Henen Ubi on his part, applauded the wonderful job the Forensic Guards Nigeria are doing and assured them of his full support towards any initiative that regards to Forensic Guards Nigeria projects.

He said there is a need for multidimensional approach in addressing the security challenges affecting our societies, hence the formation of Forensic Ambassadors is a right step in the right direction.

