Appoint competent, trustworthy people into your cabinet, Batati urges Tinubu 

The national coordinator of the National APC Supporters Centre, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim Batati, has urged the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to emphasise merit and loyalty over ethnic and religious considerations when making political appointments of credible persons into his government.

A statement issued by the Media and Publicity Directorate of the group in Abuja Tuesday quoted Babati as speaking while setting agenda for Tinubu.

He said in accordance with the much-celebrated leadership recruitment credentials of Tinubu, Nigerians expect him to replicate it by appointing energetic, visionary and trustworthy people into his administration.

“Tinubu should not entertain people who are pushing religious or ethnic agenda in making his appointments. Rather, he should concentrate on choosing good people who are competent irrespective of their ethnic or religious backgrounds. We have to rise above primordial sentiments and put individual ability and national interest first. Nigerians voted for Tinubu because his message of renewed hope resonated with people and they bought into it.

“We must ignore mischief makers and emphasise good governance. When good governance is delivered, it knows no religion or tribe. Everybody enjoys. The president-elect must therefore pick and choose people who believe in his vision for Nigeria and are ready to work hard to actualize it. Politics is over,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

