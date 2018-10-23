Appointment: Fayemi discriminates against Muslims, says MSSN

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has described the first set of appointments made by the Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as ‘discriminatory’ against Muslims in the state.

The society stated this in a release signed by the Amir/Zonal Coordinator, Barr Qaasim Odedeji, Secretary, AbdulJalil AbdurRasaq and its PRO, Engr Bashir Momoh, and made available to news men in Osogbo on Tuesday.

They kicked against non inclusion of Muslim in the first appointment of Fayemi as ‘breach of trust and departure from the principles of objective policy.

“Dr Fayemi got an overwhelming support of Ekiti Muslims who constitute about 40 percent of the entire population of Ekiti state in his bid to return to office in 2014 and 2018 governorship elections.

“It is also important to state that the position of the Muslims as stated above was paid for when Ayodele Fayose won the 2014 election and did not hide his hatred for the Muslims in words and actions. Therefore, it was not surprising that Fayemi got the Muslims’ support in 2018 election despite various antics employed by Mr Fayose to secure the Muslims’ votes by hook and trickery.

“It is therefore a breach of trust and clear departure from the principles of objective policy embedded in 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when Dr John Kayode Fayemi named his Secretary to State Government, Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary with all of them Christians making Ekiti government now fully Christianized.

“The MSSN B-ZONE, covering the entire 17 States of Southern Nigeria including Ekiti State, rejects this appointments and considers them unfair, irresponsible, discriminatory and insensitive to the highest order. It is an attempt to paint Muslims as non-existent in the politics of Ekiti State.

“Is Fayemi claiming that there are no Muslims who are qualified to hold those positions within the fold of his party in Ekiti State? How come no such discrimination is seen in any other South West states where Muslims are a clear majority.

“We wonder if Fayemi is now initiated into the club of the people of his faith who find religious solace in marginalization of Islam and the Muslims? Or perhaps he has an accord to subjugate and marginalize Muslims? With who he might have had such accord is also a thing of wonder. Could it be the Christian Association of Nigeria? Or is it just that Dr Fayemi has developed so much disregard for Muslims?

“Against the above background, we call on the leadership of APC in Nigeria and in particular Ekiti State to prevail on Dr Fayemi to, as a matter of urgency, reverse the recently-made appointments and reconstitute same in a fair and equitable manner

“We also call on Dr Fayemi to consider equity and fairness in his subsequent appointment of Commissioners, Advisers, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Parastatals.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.