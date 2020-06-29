Appointment, promotion under IPPIS illegal – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Monday stated that any appointment and promotion carried out under the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) is illegal.

ASUU in a strike bulletin 10, signed by its president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi and released to the press by the chairman, University of Ibadan chapter of the union, Professor Ayo Akinwole, emphasised that it would insist on reversal of appointments and promotions during the strike for failing to meet established norms and procedures for doing so.

The union, while lashing out at some vice chancellors for “promising online delivery they cannot defend,” stressed that “ASUU is happy when her members are promoted, but not without following due process of academic elevation.”

“It is against the ongoing struggle for any member to participate in any appointment during the time because it will fail all standard procedures. How many institutions can boast of functional institutional mail? How many of the institutions have functional internet service? Some of them are behind the problems facing universities with corrupt behaviours,” it said.