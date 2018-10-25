Appointments: Fayemi marginalising Ekiti Muslims – MSSN

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria has described the first set of
appointments by the Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as
‘discrimination’ against Muslims in the state.
The society stated this in a release signed by the Amir/Zonal
Coordinator, Barr Qaasim Odedeji, Secretary, AbdulJalil AbdurRasaq and
its PRO, Engr Bashir Momoh, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo
yesterday.
They kicked against non inclusion of Muslim in the first appointment
of Fayemi as ‘breach of trust’ and departure from the principles of
objective policy.
“Dr Fayemi got an overwhelming support of Ekiti Muslims who constitute
about 40 per cent of the entire population of the state in his bid to
return to office in 2014 and 2018 governorship elections.
“It is also important to state that the position of the Muslims as
stated above was paid for when Ayodele Fayose won the 2014 election
and did not hide his hatred for the Muslims in words and actions.
Therefore, it was not surprising that Fayemi got the Muslims’ support
in 2018 election despite various antics employed by Mr Fayose to
secure the Muslims’ votes by hook and trickery.
“It is therefore a breach of trust and clear departure from the
principles of objective policy embedded in 1999 Constitution of the
Federal Republic of Nigeria when Dr John Kayode Fayemi named his
Secretary to State Government, Chief of Staff and Chief Press
Secretary with all of them Christians making Ekiti government now
fully Christianised.
“The MSSN B-ZONE, covering the entire 17 states of Southern Nigeria
including Ekiti state, rejects these appointments and considers them
unfair, irresponsible, discriminatory and insensitive to the highest
order. It is an attempt to paint Muslims as non-existent in the
politics of Ekiti state.
“Is Fayemi claiming that there are no Muslims who are qualified to
hold those positions within the fold of his party in Ekiti State? How
come no such discrimination is seen in any other South West states
where Muslims are a clear majority.
“We wonder if Fayemi is now initiated into the club of the people of
his faith who find religious solace in marginalisation of Islam and
the Muslims? Or perhaps he has an accord to subjugate and marginalise
Muslims? With who he might have had such accord is also a thing of
wonder. Could it be the Christian Association of Nigeria? Or is it
just that Dr Fayemi has developed so much disregard for Muslims?
“Against the above background, we call on the leadership of APC in
Nigeria and in particular Ekiti State to prevail on Dr Fayemi to, as a
matter of urgency, reverse the recently-made appointments and
reconstitute same in a fair and equitable manner
“We also call on Dr Fayemi to consider equity and fairness in his
subsequent appointment of Commissioners, Advisers, Chairmen and
Members of Boards and Parastatals.’’
