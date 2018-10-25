Appointments: Fayemi marginalising Ekiti Muslims – MSSN

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria has described the first set of

appointments by the Ekiti state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as

‘discrimination’ against Muslims in the state.

The society stated this in a release signed by the Amir/Zonal

Coordinator, Barr Qaasim Odedeji, Secretary, AbdulJalil AbdurRasaq and

its PRO, Engr Bashir Momoh, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo

yesterday.

They kicked against non inclusion of Muslim in the first appointment

of Fayemi as ‘breach of trust’ and departure from the principles of

objective policy.

“Dr Fayemi got an overwhelming support of Ekiti Muslims who constitute

about 40 per cent of the entire population of the state in his bid to

return to office in 2014 and 2018 governorship elections.

“It is also important to state that the position of the Muslims as

stated above was paid for when Ayodele Fayose won the 2014 election

and did not hide his hatred for the Muslims in words and actions.

Therefore, it was not surprising that Fayemi got the Muslims’ support

in 2018 election despite various antics employed by Mr Fayose to

secure the Muslims’ votes by hook and trickery.

“It is therefore a breach of trust and clear departure from the

principles of objective policy embedded in 1999 Constitution of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria when Dr John Kayode Fayemi named his

Secretary to State Government, Chief of Staff and Chief Press

Secretary with all of them Christians making Ekiti government now

fully Christianised.

“The MSSN B-ZONE, covering the entire 17 states of Southern Nigeria

including Ekiti state, rejects these appointments and considers them

unfair, irresponsible, discriminatory and insensitive to the highest

order. It is an attempt to paint Muslims as non-existent in the

politics of Ekiti state.

“Is Fayemi claiming that there are no Muslims who are qualified to

hold those positions within the fold of his party in Ekiti State? How

come no such discrimination is seen in any other South West states

where Muslims are a clear majority.

“We wonder if Fayemi is now initiated into the club of the people of

his faith who find religious solace in marginalisation of Islam and

the Muslims? Or perhaps he has an accord to subjugate and marginalise

Muslims? With who he might have had such accord is also a thing of

wonder. Could it be the Christian Association of Nigeria? Or is it

just that Dr Fayemi has developed so much disregard for Muslims?

“Against the above background, we call on the leadership of APC in

Nigeria and in particular Ekiti State to prevail on Dr Fayemi to, as a

matter of urgency, reverse the recently-made appointments and

reconstitute same in a fair and equitable manner

“We also call on Dr Fayemi to consider equity and fairness in his

subsequent appointment of Commissioners, Advisers, Chairmen and

Members of Boards and Parastatals.’’

