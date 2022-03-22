Appreciating Gumji EU

Ajio Community Secondary School Ishagev-Ya, Kwande local government area of Benue state, was known for its infrastructure development and sports during the era of Gumji Ephraim Unenge, as the principal of the school.

He came and saw that the school was lacking in infrastructure and sports. In less than a year, he built eight new classrooms, a new library stocked it with books to provide more reading material for students. He also renovated the dilapidated classrooms.

Thereafter, he expanded and dualised the major road leading to the school to facilitate movement of vehicles in and out of the school.

In the area of power supply, the community was not having light but he bought a big generator and powered the entire school to enable students read their books even at night.

Gumji EU also introduced sports that were not even seen in some schools in towns and cities, such as table tennis, badminton, lawn tennis, etc.

The entire school was beautified with flowers as they were systematically planted all over the school and watered daily, which contributed in producing fresh air in the school.

Gumji’s administration attracted students from other schools who sought admission into Ajio Community Secondary School, where he was heading as the principal.

In fact, he performed better than nowadays politicians even though he was only a principal of the school.

I pray that a man like Gumji EU occupies a higher leadership position to enable him bring more development and improve more lives.

Awunah Pius Terwase,

Mpape, Abuja

