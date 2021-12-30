Appreciating MAYPROF’s gesture

Although Nigeria is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural country, it has remained divided and devoid of peace, unity and progress.



Thus, the Magama Youth Progressive Forum (MAYPROF) has kicked against this retrogressive ideology by working tirelessly to improve the lots of humanity, irrespective of the above hindrances bedeviling the nation.

Neither Muslims nor Christians have ever been marginalised under the union’s banner in the name of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation rather the union is helping the less privileged to improve their living conditions.

Beyond explanation, Magama Youth Progressive Forum has done well in the provision of food items to the needy whenever the need arises. The forum launched door to door scouting of out of school children and helped their parents to enroll them back in school.

Payment of medical bills for patients in the hospitals has been the union’s primary gesture. A large number of sick people have benefited from this exceptional scheme of the union.

However, construction of culverts, local wells, drainage, monthly environmental sanitation are some of the projects the union embarked on within Magama and environs. The objective is to keep the environment tidy and free from cholera, among other epidemic.





Another fascinating thing is, Magama Youth Progressive Forum has provided job opportunities for many through provision of capital. It has also sensitised those at the grassroots on the importance of peace, tolerance and unity in diversity.



On this note, I find it worthy enough to appreciate the union’s kind gesture and implore them to continue with the good work. I also challenge the civil society organisations to emulate MAYPROF.



This wil help government to achieve its dream of building a peaceful nation full of employment opportunities. It will also reduce the unprecedented insecurity challenge the country has been experiencing in nearly two decades.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama, Toro, Bauchi state

Related

No tags for this post.